The women’s first team “hurricanely” won nine consecutive victories, and the Hangzhou Gas Group team broke into the top three in the league

2023-03-08 11:27:32





Source: Zhejiang Online-Chao News Client





Reporter Zhang Feng Correspondent King Kong

On March 6, the 13th round of the 2022 season “Lechang Peach Blossom Cup” National Chess Women’s League A ended. The Hangzhou Gas Group team with super master Zhao Guanfang, masters Shen Sifan and Wang Wenjun as the team beat Shanghai 6-0 The City Chess Association team, while raising their points ranking to third place, also expanded their winning streak to nine games this season.

After the interruption due to the epidemic in late August last year, the National Chess Women’s League this season will continue from March 1 this year. All 10 participating teams have to complete the entire schedule from the 6th round to the 18th round within 10 days, and finally decide the champion, runner-up and third place and 3 relegated teams based on the points in the double round.

Like last year, this season’s Women’s League adopts a game system in which each player must decide whether to win or lose – when the opposing chess players draw in slow chess, they must play fast chess until the winner is determined. The slight difference from before is that each team must send 3 chess players to the battle, adding a game, which puts forward higher requirements for the thickness of the lineup of the participating teams.

At the beginning of the league, Hangzhou Gas Group, the last runner-up team, was very uncomfortable with the new competition system. They suffered a four-game losing streak in the first stage, and their points ranking fell all the way to the relegation zone. It wasn’t until the 5th and 6th rounds that they defeated Zhejiang Taishun and the Shanghai Chess Association one after another and stabilized their position.

After fighting again after half a year, the Hangzhou Gas Group team started the “hurricane” mode. They defeated Chengdu, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai and other teams all the way. Hangzhou team player Shen Sifan said: “On the one hand, we summarized the previous games during the offseason. On the other hand, this also has a certain relationship with the opponents we have faced in recent rounds. The Jiangsu team that we lost before , Hebei Jinhuan Construction are all very strong teams, we have to face each other again, the game will definitely be more difficult then, and we will go all out to strive for good results.”