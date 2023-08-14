Google is flexing its muscles again

The control of hardware and software allows Google to equip the Pixel smartphones with some exclusive features. The Pixel 8 will also continue this tradition. The upcoming Google phone will get a new eraser function.

Strong camera, low prices and long updates: there are many reasons for a pixel smartphone. Also at the top of the list of reasons to buy are the exclusive features that Google is able to integrate into its Pixel smartphones thanks to the control of hardware and software. And with the Pixel 8, one will probably be added: the “Audio Magic Eraser.“

Pixel 8: Google phone to get “Audio Magic Eraser”.

That should remove unwanted background noise from videos let. An alleged advert that has surfaced from the Pixel 8 on X (formerly Twitter) is said to show the feature in action:

With the touch of a button, the Pixel 8 almost completely removes skate noise, leaving almost nothing but the skater’s laughter. As with the Magic Eraser, which already removes unwanted objects from photos, Google is likely to do so with the Audio Magic Eraser use AI technology.

In principle, such videos can also be faked. However it looks professionally done and also matches Google’s previous pixel commercials in terms of style and design. The evolution from an image eraser to a sound eraser is also obvious.

Google recently presented the foldable Pixel Fold:

Pixel 8 Pro with new ultra wide-angle camera

In a few weeks, the new Pixel generation will be presented. It is already known that the Pixel 8 Pro will have a revised ultra-wide-angle camera with 64 MP instead of 12 MP.

The Pixel 8 series, on the other hand, will be based on its predecessors in terms of storage variants. With the Pro model, 512 GB is the limit, with the standard version it is already half that. If you want more, you have to use competing smartphones.