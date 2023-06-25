Google makes fun of the iPhone – and hits the mark

Many companies have made fun of the iPhone in the past. Although this attracted attention, it often also caused ridicule from within the company’s own ranks. Google, on the other hand, has created five really funny videos that almost make you feel sorry for the iPhone.

Google takes on the iPhone in videos

There is probably no other company than Apple that the competition has made fun of more often in recent years: Samsung, Microsoft, Xiaomi and so on. At some point in the past, Apple always became a target. Google takes on the iPhone manufacturer in five videos, which also reveal the weaknesses of the iPhonebut in a funny and sometimes compassionate way.

In the first video, the iPhone falls into a real crisis of meaning after 14 years:

In the second video, the iPhone would like to see all the stars, but the camera doesn’t work:

In the third video, the iPhone does not feel safe in the public WiFi network:

In the fourth video, the Pixel 7 Pro becomes a lifesaver while showcasing a feature the iPhone doesn’t have:

In the fifth and final video, the iPhone is blown away as the Pixel Fold shows its full potential:

Google teases the iPhone in the five videos, but does so in a really creative and compassionate way, so you can’t blame the company for that. Instead I laughed heartily. Not about the iPhone, but about the funny videos that Google produced there.

In this video you can see all the features of the Pixel Fold:

Pixel Fold: Trailer for Google’s folding cell phone

Google Pixel 8 Pro in development

While Google uses the Pixel 7 Pro (test) and Pixel Fold in the videos against Apple and focuses on some services and capabilities, the company is already working on the Pixel 8 Pro, which can then technically keep up even better. There should be improvements in the display, the camera and the processor. However, Google will probably not be able to keep up with the pure performance of an iPhone. The chips from Apple are currently simply untouchable.

