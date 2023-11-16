Google Maps Update: 5 New AI-Powered Features to Enhance Navigation

Google Maps Set to Release Major Update with Five New AI-Powered Features

Caracas.- Google Maps has revealed plans for a major update to the navigation tool, featuring five new functions powered by artificial intelligence (AI). These new features include Immersive View for Routes, Lens in Maps, improved Navigation, important information for electric vehicles, and personalized suggestions for places to visit.

One of the most groundbreaking additions is the Immersive View for Routes, which allows users to view their route from street level in 3D. This feature aims to provide a realistic and detailed view of surroundings, making it easier for users to locate landmarks and follow unambiguous directions.

The Lens in Maps feature uses AI to recognize and tag objects and places using the camera view, providing more information and better answers based on the user’s interests and location. It also integrates augmented reality to overlay information and instructions on the camera view.

Improvements to Google Maps Navigation will include enhanced lane guidance and real-time traffic information, helping users avoid missing exits or turns and suggesting alternative routes based on road conditions.

In a move that aims to reduce anxiety for electric vehicle drivers, Google Maps will also provide more information about charging stations, including details such as the type of charger available, charging speed, and station availability.

Additionally, the update will offer personalized suggestions for places to visit, based on the users’ interests and needs. This feature leverages user-submitted photos and reviews to provide a better idea of what to expect at each suggested location.

The new features are expected to greatly enhance the overall user experience of Google Maps, providing more detailed and useful information for navigation and exploration. This update shows Google’s commitment to continuously improving its popular navigation tool with cutting-edge technology.

Source: Actualidad RT.

Share this: Facebook

X

