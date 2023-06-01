Google may abandon Samsung Exynos processor due to Pixel Watch 2 specs leaked online

The Pixel Watch released in October last year is Google’s first smart watch product. It is said that the follow-up model Pixel Watch 2 will be launched together with the Pixel 8 series of mobile phones this fall. When the Pixel Watch was released last year, what surprised the outside world most was the choice of processor. Google chose the Samsung Exynos 9110 processor released in 2018.

According to the latest news circulating on the Internet, Google plans to switch to Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon W5 processor in Pixel Watch 2. It is temporarily uncertain whether it is Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 or Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, but both are 4nm process and equipped with four Cortex- The A53 core is a significant improvement compared to the 10nm process and the dual-core Cortex-A53 Exynos 9110. According to the news, Google also intends to use Fitbit Sense 2 as a continuous electrodermal activity sensor (cEDA) for stress tracking, as well as the introduction of skin temperature sensors.

Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 is also equipped with a co-processor specially designed for AOD always-on display and other watch functions. If the news is true, the battery life of the Pixel Watch 2 should be significantly improved over the previous generation. It remains to be seen whether the Pixel Watch 2’s switch to a Qualcomm processor will be an advantage over the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series due later this year, which is also said to be powered by the latest Exynos W980 processor.

