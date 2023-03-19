Home Technology Google Photo Unblur function is exclusive to Pixel 8, which can effectively improve the clarity of photos and videos
Google Photo Unblur function is exclusive to Pixel 8, which can effectively improve the clarity of photos and videos

After the release of the Google Pixel 7 series of phones in October last year, it attracted the attention of many people. According to the latest news, after the launch of the Photo Unblur feature, the phone is planning to extend the feature to videos, and is testing Video Unblur technology internally. This technology not only provides some special effects, but also makes the video clearer.

Foreign technology media 9to5Google reverse-compiled the Google Photos application and found that Google has enabled the UI of Video Unblur, but the related functions have not taken effect.

As time progressed further, more messages were discovered. Currently, Video Unblur’s code doesn’t mention the Pixel keyword, but the feature could be exclusive to Pixel phones. According to this trend, Pixel 8 is expected to be the first to prepare to apply such a function to this phone.

