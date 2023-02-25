When Google released the Pixel 6 series, it brought the Magic Eraser function that can remove photo clutter in the software function. After more than a year of being limited to new phones, Google finally announced that this feature will be free for all Pixel phones. , and other mobile phones including the iPhone will also be available for payment through subscription services.

Originally only available to Google Pixel 6 and later phones, Google has now announced on the official blog that the magic eraser function in the album will be available to all Pixel phones, and Google will also bring HDR dynamic videos Processing effects, so that the video can have more vivid colors and details in bright and dark parts.

▲ Magic Eraser will be open to all Pixel phones for free.

▲ Pixel phones will also get video HDR effects.

So what about not a Google Pixel phone, or even an iPhone? If you are used to Google services, if you subscribe to Google One now, you will be able to enjoy magic eraser, photo video HDR effects, and collage templates for albums. In addition, Google One subscribers in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom, also You can enjoy free shipping photo development service.

When Google released the Magic Eraser, it emphasized the deep integration of this function with Tensor AI, so why is it open to most mobile phones now? Although Google did not announce the reason, because technologies combined with AI such as Magic Eraser have machine learning capabilities, it may be that the relevant modules have been trained mature enough, and Google will relax the use of supported devices.

▲ Non-Pixel mobile phones include iPhone subscriptions to Google One, and will also be able to use image editing tools such as the Magic Eraser.

The Magic Eraser and HDR effects will require the latest version of Google Photos to be installed, and will be pushed to Pixel phones one after another. I currently have an older Pixel device at hand, and other devices that have logged in to the Google One account have not received new features. Netizens who have an old Pixel phone or subscribe to Google One, you can check to see if you are lucky to be an early bird!