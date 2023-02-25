Home Technology Google Photos’ magic eraser is open to all Pixel phones, and other phones can also be used for a fee
Technology

Google Photos’ magic eraser is open to all Pixel phones, and other phones can also be used for a fee

by admin
Google Photos’ magic eraser is open to all Pixel phones, and other phones can also be used for a fee

When Google released the Pixel 6 series, it brought the Magic Eraser function that can remove photo clutter in the software function. After more than a year of being limited to new phones, Google finally announced that this feature will be free for all Pixel phones. , and other mobile phones including the iPhone will also be available for payment through subscription services.

Originally only available to Google Pixel 6 and later phones, Google has now announced on the official blog that the magic eraser function in the album will be available to all Pixel phones, and Google will also bring HDR dynamic videos Processing effects, so that the video can have more vivid colors and details in bright and dark parts.

1_Magic_Eraser_Header.width-1000.format-webp copy.jpg

▲ Magic Eraser will be open to all Pixel phones for free.

ezgif.com-resize.gif

▲ Pixel phones will also get video HDR effects.

So what about not a Google Pixel phone, or even an iPhone? If you are used to Google services, if you subscribe to Google One now, you will be able to enjoy magic eraser, photo video HDR effects, and collage templates for albums. In addition, Google One subscribers in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom, also You can enjoy free shipping photo development service.

When Google released the Magic Eraser, it emphasized the deep integration of this function with Tensor AI, so why is it open to most mobile phones now? Although Google did not announce the reason, because technologies combined with AI such as Magic Eraser have machine learning capabilities, it may be that the relevant modules have been trained mature enough, and Google will relax the use of supported devices.

See also  Is Ohio the Molise of America? Brief history of an inexplicable trend

PXL_20230102_082507076.MP.jpg

▲ Non-Pixel mobile phones include iPhone subscriptions to Google One, and will also be able to use image editing tools such as the Magic Eraser.

The Magic Eraser and HDR effects will require the latest version of Google Photos to be installed, and will be pushed to Pixel phones one after another. I currently have an older Pixel device at hand, and other devices that have logged in to the Google One account have not received new features. Netizens who have an old Pixel phone or subscribe to Google One, you can check to see if you are lucky to be an early bird!

You may also like

Nearly a year after its release, the sales...

Want to pump it up further? YouTube plans...

The well-known Japanese developer Tango Gameworks “Shinji Mikami”...

4A Games, frog and GSC Game World comment...

Microsoft Flight Simulator gets a major update for...

Angry Birds has been removed from the shelves...

Smartphones and us: because they are indispensable but...

Check out the four-player co-op mode of “Suicide...

Razer February Promotion- Various Gaming Peripherals on Sale-...

When playing as a monster hunter, the Blade...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy