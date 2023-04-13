Home Technology Google Pixel 7a is likely to look like this, expected to be announced at Google I/O next month
Well-known whistleblower @OnLeaks recently broke the news on Twitter that it may be the appearance of the upcoming Pixel 7a.

It is currently speculated that Pixel 7a may be unveiled at the Google I/O developer conference held in May. The new machine is speculated to combine the design of Pixel 6a and Pixel 7, but the material may be changed to a metal frame with a plastic case, and the main lens is It is changed to frosted aluminum metal as the outer cover, and provides three colors: white, powder blue, and black gray.

The front is not much different from the previous generation. It also adopts a hole-digging screen design. It is speculated that it may use a 6.1-inch OLED screen and support a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The processor is similar to the Pixel 7 series and uses Tensor G2. 8GB RAM, storage space is expected to match 128GB ROM.

Source: Phonearena

