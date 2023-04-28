Google Pixel 7a specifications, price fully exposed – Mobile phone brand news

Recently, we have repeatedly shared various revelations about Pixel 7a, such as the color of the body, official pricing, and listing arrangements. Yesterday, the website 91mobiles broke the news again, disclosing the basic specifications of this mid-range Google mobile phone. There is also a $499 (approx. NT$15,340).

The processor is on the same level as the flagship

According to the latest news from 91mobiles, Pixel 7a will be equipped with FHD+ resolution 6.1-inch OLED screen, and the screen refresh rate will be increased to 90Hz; it will use the same Tensor G2 processor as Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS3.1 Storage space, equipped with a system version of Android 13. The Pixel 7a has an IP67-rated dustproof and waterproof body, a built-in battery with a capacity of 4,400mAh, supports 20W wired fast charging, and provides wireless charging for the first time.

Many netizens are concerned about the camera configuration. The front selfie lens of Pixel 7a is 10MP, and the back camera is composed of a 64MP standard lens equipped with optical shock resistance and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. In the past, Google provided 3-year system upgrades for Pixel mobile phones, but Samsung has increased the upgrade period for mid-to-high-end mobile phones to 4 years. Some foreign media estimate that Google may follow suit at the I/O conference on May 10.

Source: 91mobiles