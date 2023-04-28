Lose weight with the treadmill, the trick that no one imagined: how to do it

To lose weight with the treadmill, there is a trick that no one imagined: let’s see together how to achieve amazing results.

With swimsuit rehearsal just around the corner, losing weight has become a priority for so many people. We’re here now: summer is really one step away and we need to lose the excess pounds put on over the long winter. After the excesses related to the Easter holidays, you can no longer go wrong.

Among the most useful tools for losing weight, it is impossible not to mention the conveyor belt. With this device, it is possible to reproduce a walk or a run by setting various speed levels and above all of inclination (it is also possible to reproduce an ascent or a descent). For those who decide to use the treadmill, they must know that it exists a trick to facilitate everything and to get back in shape in a relatively short time.

How to lose weight with the treadmill: the trick that no one imagined

When you exercise on the treadmill, an increase in speed or incline is associated with an increase in calories burned. Those who go faster tend to burn more and this is undeniable. Actually, there is another trick that helps you lose weight faster.

If you run or walk while moving your arms together, forming a coordinated whole, you will burn many more calories. Over time, then, you’ll add wrist wraps or weights and you’ll burn even more. This trick it will change your life: the results will be truly incredible. Finally, there is a very valid suggestion: avoid talking when you are on the treadmill and instead concentrate on breathing.