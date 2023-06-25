Google updates Pixel phones with 7 new features and Pixel Watch with 5 new features

As previously introduced, the Google Pixel mobile phone and the first Pixel Watch smart watch are both developed by the Google Taiwan team. Even though the Google Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch have been on the market for more than half a year, there are still new features that continue to be introduced, which is very caring. This article quickly shares new features about Pixel phones and PIxel Watch.

7 new features for Pixel phones

1. Google Assistant helps protect personal safety

You can use voice to ask the Google Assistant on the Pixel phone to turn on the emergency sharing function, or to turn on the security check for a specific time range. For example, if you want to go out for a run at night, you can say: “Ok Google, set 30 minutes Security check.” If you arrive at the set time and do not respond to the scheduled security check, the system will notify your emergency contacts and share your real-time location with them.

2. Detect car accidents and share real-time location

Following the launch of the car accident detection feature on Pixel phones in 2019, when a user encounters a serious car accident, the car accident detection on the Pixel will not only notify the emergency services, but also share the user’s information with the emergency contacts set in the phone. Instant location and call status.

3. Pixel 7 Pro also supports macro when shooting videos

Macro focus on the Pixel 7 Pro can now also be used for videos.

4. It is easier to set up and take pictures

Pixel 6 and later Pixel models will support easier shooting time settings. After setting the shooting time of 3 or 10 seconds, the user can start the countdown timer just by raising the palm facing the camera, saving the setting process of running back and forth between the device and the shooting screen.

5. Movie dynamic wallpaper

Pixel 6 and later Pixel models have added a new movie dynamic wallpaper. Through AI technology, Pixel can convert 2D wallpaper photos into dynamic 3D scenes. In addition, you can also mix and match more than 4,000 emoji and various patterns and colors to create a live wallpaper that matches your personality and mood.

6. Smarter vibration and tactile feedback

The Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a will automatically adjust and reduce the intensity of vibration and haptic feedback when the phone detects it is on a table or a hard, flat surface.

7. Automatically adjust charging that is more in line with usage habits

Auto-adjusting charging now uses Google AI to help extend Pixel battery life. When you plug in your phone, this new feature will predict whether it will be a long charge based on your previous charging habits, and slowly charge it to 100% an hour before you expect to unplug it.

Top 5 new features for Pixel Watches

1. Support blood oxygen detection (SpO2)

Pixel Watch will be able to check blood oxygen concentration (SpO2) to help you identify changes in blood oxygen concentration during sleep, because blood oxygen concentration may affect sleep quality. In addition, by tracking the trend of blood oxygen concentration over time, there is also the opportunity to be able to detect changes in your activity, stress and overall health.

2. Notification of abnormal heart rate

After Pixel Watch is updated with new features, if your heart rate data exceeds the normal range, Pixel Watch will send a notification reminder.

3. Launch Spotify on your wrist

Starting today, you can quickly launch Spotify DJ, listen to podcasts, or look up what you listen to most through the new three information squares on the surface.

4. Automatically suspend exercise records

Whether you’re running, walking, or biking, and you need to stop at a traffic light or pause for breath, Pixel Watch will automatically pause your workout and resume tracking when you start moving again your training.

5. The new Pixel Watch metal strap accessories debut

The new metal link bracelet (hairline silver) will be available in the online Google store starting June 16.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

