Monitors from 95 euros: That’s why every monitor should have USB-C

There are many things to consider when purchasing a new monitor. In addition to the classic properties such as resolution, refresh rate or price, attention should also be paid to the available connections. Screens with USB-C can be used as a USB hub, as a power supply for a notebook or as a mobile monitor for on the go.

When buying a monitor for a PC or notebook, you should think about a few things in advance. The two most important questions are the intended use and the budget. Both points have an impact on the following criteria.

Resolution, size, frequency



We would currently opt for a diagonal of at least 23 to 24 inches (61 cm) and Full HD resolution. This is large enough to comfortably display two applications next to each other or to play with them. These dimensions are also well suited for working with large Excel tables. At FHD resolution, fonts and desktop icons are easy to see. Gaming PCs with FHD are also affordable.

The refresh rate of cheap monitors is usually 60 Hz – this is still okay for office applications. Gamers should definitely choose models with a higher frame rate. Gamers can also choose a little more in terms of resolution – but then a correspondingly fast gaming PC (guide) should also be available. For weak or moderately powerful hardware, 1080p is often the better choice. The screens use the most common panel technologies TN, IPS or VA. We show you more about the different panels and their advantages and disadvantages in the guide: cheap UHD monitors and their catches.

If you have enough space and budget, you can consider significantly larger screens with higher frame rates and resolution. From a diagonal of 27 inches (68 cm) it should be the higher 4K resolution because of the better image sharpness. From a diagonal of around 32 inches, it also makes sense to choose a curved monitor because of the better overview. An example of this is the 34-inch curved gaming monitor from Xiaomi (test report). This has an image ratio of 21:9 and offers a snappy 144 Hz.

However, the image ratio of 16:9 is currently the most common. In second place, with significantly less choice of devices, come the widescreen monitors with a ratio of 21:9. All other formats are represented even less frequently.

Special functions



There are also some special functions that you should consider when making your selection. Screens with integrated speakers are ideal for PC users. Although these cannot keep up with larger active speakers in terms of sound, they are sufficient for occasional use of Teams or YouTube.

This is also for Office applications Pivot Function, where you can rotate the monitor by 90 degrees, makes sense – content can then be displayed upright in full size and resolution. Windows users can also consider whether the monitor should be touch-sensitive. Working on the big one Touchscreen Although not always beneficial, it can be useful in some applications.

When it comes to desktop monitors, you should also pay attention to whether the devices are adjustable in height and angle. Whether an internal or an external power supply is used for power supply is not important for stationary use. You should also consider the space requirement. If in doubt, favorable monitor positions can help. More about this in the article: Five monitor arms from 23 euros in the test: Why we would never want to be without them again.

connections



Hardly anyone often thinks about the connection options for a monitor – after all, all modern monitors have HDMI on board. A second HDMI input or the older DVI connection is often also available.

USB-C? Yes, the connection via USB-C with Display Port also works. And the increasingly frequently used USB-C standard even has some decisive advantages over the classic HDMI port.

The USB-C cable is very versatile. In addition to the transmission of high data rates, screen and audio signals, it is also possible to supply power at the same time. And that in both directions. Mobile monitors for notebooks (guide) receive both their image signal and power via just a single USB-C cable.

With stationary screens with Power Delivery, however, the connected notebook can be supplied with power. This saves you the need for an additional power supply for your laptop. In order for the mobile computer’s power supply to actually work, Power Delivery must be strong enough. Many of the monitors deliver a maximum of 60 or 65 watts, which is not always enough. Our Macbook Pro requires 85 watts – this works with the View Sonic FG2455 that we use privately.

Some USB-C monitors also perform the tasks of a USB hub. This is particularly practical when using notebooks, as they are often equipped with only a few USB ports. Instead of an additional USB-C hub, network cables, printers and scanners are then plugged directly into the back of the screen. This saves unnecessary plugging and unplugging and also looks much neater.

If you plan to use your new monitor for more than just a PC or laptop, you should make sure that there is still an HDMI input. This is not the case on our mobile monitor – it is therefore not possible to connect a Nintendo Switch or Playstation. The Asus Zenscreen Go MB16AP (test report) has an integrated battery. As long as it is sufficiently filled, only the image signals are transmitted via the USB cable, while the notebook battery is not put under any further strain. More on the topic in the Mobile Monitors guide: Second and third displays for on the go from 100 euros.

In addition, not all USB-C is the same. Not every interface and every cable is actually suitable for all tasks. Although universal and suitable cables are included with the monitors, you have to pay close attention to the specifications when purchasing them. More about this in the buying advice for USB-C cables: Not everyone can do everything.

Prices



Monitors with USB-C are now much more common. However, the modern interface is often missing in the lower price ranges.

The power delivery function for charging the notebook is also still available on a few monitors. If you search for monitors using the price comparison, you can set a total of over 90 different filters to find the perfect model. Below is a selection of devices with Power Delivery and USB hub.

Conclusion



Even powerful computers are no fun with the wrong monitor and if you skimp on buying a monitor you are saving money in the wrong place. This doesn’t just apply to gamers, but also to everyone who uses the screen to work. The quality of the monitor not only determines the playback, it also influences the duration of concentration and efficiency.

In addition to the quality of the panel, you should also pay attention to the connection options. Thanks to the monitor with USB-C, you can safely do without the notebook power supply and an additional USB docking station. In addition to the fact that connecting just one cable is very convenient, it saves unnecessary cable clutter and protects the USB ports.

Privately, we have been using an Asus Zenscreen Go MB16AP (test report) for mobile work and a View Sonic FG2455 for our workplace for some time now. Both monitors are connected using just a single USB-C cable, allowing for a tidy desk and a lightweight notebook backpack. We no longer want to miss this convenience and can therefore only strongly recommend a screen with USB-C.

We show more about the topic of screens and PC workstations in the articles:

