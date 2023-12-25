Sexless Marriage – This Is Not Love

Well-known names thrown together and yet inspired by the hoped-for class, the appearance of can be described in one way or another Sexless Marriage summarize. The quintet around current and former members of Deafheaven, Wear Your Wounds and The Red Chord likes it loud and chaotic, pushes hardcore into metal-encrusted shallows and casually extends the middle finger. „This Is Not Love“ is already their second album and is just as courageous, foamy and entertaining as its predecessor.

Including the bonus track, there are 16 songs in just 25 minutes, which suggests a certain crazy breathlessness, and that’s what happens in the end. Tracks like the opening “Burnt Beginnings” or “Cardiac Arrest” explode straight away and quickly destroy everything, with the expected growing enthusiasm. The latter song slows down the tempo for the final act and torpedoes all the senses at the same time. “Delicate Flesh” achieves a similar feat, welcoming Jacob Bannon from Converge and Wear Your Wounds as a prominent guest. He fits seamlessly into the brutal presentation of this hussar ride, it rains fists.

Bannon also appears in “Harsh Light”, which is by far the longest number on this second album at over four minutes. Accordingly, Sexless Marriage see no reason to rush here, they always slow down the pace completely and let the manic, grueling energy run wild before it finally goes through the roof for a moment. “Wet Room” is not quite as long, but just as epic. Here the vocals have a post-punk tone à la Joe Talbot in them, but still fit wonderfully into the rough core mix, which threatens to suffocate under crusts of dirt.

There are no major innovations, but that doesn’t bother us. On the contrary: Sexless Marriage serve exactly what you expect and use the ride on the jack-of-all-trades with all its unpredictability as a breeding ground for wholesome chaos ecstasy. “This Is Not Love” is actually a perfect intersection of the musicians involved and their bands, doesn’t let up and opens disappointed hearts in no time with its uncompromising style. This almost passes for love again.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: November 3rd, 2023

Available via: Moment of Collapse Records / Nighted Throne

This Is Not Love by Sexless Marriage

