Greentech Bavaria is the leader in solar energy yield

Greentech Bavaria is the leader in solar energy yield

Let the sun shine in! Bavaria benefits from solar energy: The weather was particularly favorable for solar system owners in Bavaria this summer.

From the beginning of July to the end of September, an average solar roof system on a single-family home in the Free State generated 2,922 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, said Germany’s largest energy supplier Eon.

Solar energy: Bavaria top nationwide.

This is top nationwide. According to data from the German Weather Service, a comparable system in Hamburg at the bottom of the ranking only produced 2,525 kWh.

Greentech Bavaria: Solar energy on the rise

For the calculation, Eon assumed a system with 23 modern, southwest-facing solar modules on a roof area of ​​around 41 square meters. The assumptions about the requirements are “favorable, but quite realistic,” said an Eon spokesman.

For such a system with an output of eight kilowatt peak and suitable battery storage, customers would have to expect total costs of between 18,000 and 22,000 euros. After the price brake, consumers in an Eon basic supply area in Bavaria paid 1,277 euros for 2,922 kWh of electricity.

However, Bavaria is very weak when it comes to wind energy.

