Greentech Biz: Money from wind energy licenses should flow into climate protection – according to BM Lemke

Good for birds and fish: Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) wants migratory birds and porpoises to be better protected – and the Federal Minister for the Environment and Nature Conservation is particularly concerned about the future water supply in relation to the climate crisis.

Wind power licenses refer to permits and permits issued by state agencies or governments to operate wind turbines or implement wind energy projects. These licenses are an important prerequisite for the construction and operation of wind turbines to ensure that they meet legal and technical requirements and to comply with environmental regulations and local regulations.

Wind power licenses are often tied to environmental impact assessments

The process of obtaining wind power licenses can vary by country or region. It often involves comprehensive environmental impact assessments, technical studies, consultations with residents and communities, compliance with regulations regarding nature conservation and other relevant aspects.

Lemke announces investments in millions in sea protection

Money from the auction of wind energy licenses from wind farm companies

Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke has announced investments of 630 million euros in marine protection for the coming year. That is a giant step forward, said the Green politician in BR24’s “Interview of the Week”, which was to be broadcast on Saturday.

The money comes from the auction of wind power licenses. Wind farm companies that operate plants at sea paid money to be able to compensate for possible environmental pollution. According to Lemke, the funds should be used, for example, to protect migratory birds and the endangered species of porpoises.

More protection for migratory birds and porpoises

The minister is also concerned about the future water supply. The average temperature in Germany is rising, which is why the entire water balance will continue to change over the next few years and decades. Therefore, precautions must be taken to ensure that sufficient water is available in the future.

In some countries or regions, the licenses may also involve bidding processes in which energy companies or project developers compete for the right to implement renewable energy projects.

Wind power licenses are therefore a key part of developing wind energy projects and play an important role in promoting the use of renewable energy and reducing CO2 emissions.

