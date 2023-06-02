Greentech Events: WEF Global Shapers Annual Summit 2023 16.-18. Juni 2023

What? World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Shapers Annual Summit 2023.

When? June 16-18, 2023

Wo? Online Event

The Global Shapers are united by a passion to inspire positive and lasting change in 500 cities and 150 countries worldwide. Every year, the World Economic Forum (WEF) invites young decision-makers to the Global Shapers Annual Summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

We believe that by bringing together and engaging young leaders who want to change the world, we can educate a new generation of leaders to create a better future.

Launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Digital members can access the virtual program co-developed with inspiring innovators, activists, entrepreneurs and other change agents with a focus on fostering values-based leadership to spark social change.

Annual meeting of the Global Shapers Community

The Global Shapers Annual Summit is an annual gathering of the Global Shapers Community established by the World Economic Forum. The Global Shapers are young leaders, activists and entrepreneurs in their 20s and 30s who are distinguished by their commitment and ability to drive positive change in their communities.

The Summit provides a platform for Global Shapers to share ideas, collaborate and create innovative solutions to global challenges. Summit attendees come from different regions of the world and represent the 400+ Global Shapers Hubs worldwide.

WEF Global Shapers

During the Global Shapers Annual Summit, attendees engage in discussions, workshops, lectures, and interactive sessions to expand their knowledge, network, and develop projects designed to make a positive impact. Issues addressed during the summit can range from social justice to environmental protection to economic development.

The Global Shapers Annual Summit offers attendees the opportunity to broaden their perspectives, learn from other shapers, and advocate for a sustainable and equitable future. It is an inspirational platform that brings young leaders together and helps them strengthen their skills and commitment to a better world.