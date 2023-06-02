What brand is Cupra, the reliability of its cars (between 20-35 thousand euros), differences with Volkswagen and Seat

Cupra is a brand belonging to the Volkswagen group, focused on the adoption of contemporary design and sports performance in relation to electrification. The model range was developed with the intention of embodying the independent spirit of the brand, offering a modern interpretation of the concept of performance in the automotive context. Let’s find out together:

Cupra, what brand it is: engines, technology and reliability

Between Cupra, Seat and Volkswagen

Cupra is one independent sports brand developed in parallel with Seat. This position is also reflected in selected dealerships throughout Europe. The car brand logo incorporates a distinctive dynamic design. It symbolizes the brand’s identity and what it offers to drivers: a glamorous sports car that represents the future, cutting-edge technology, style and functionality.

The factory of Martorell in Spain it is the point of reference for the production of engines and technologies for Cupra cars. This Iberian car manufacturer, born three years ago as a manufacturer of high-performance sports cars, derives from the Spanish parent company, Seat.

The 150 HP 1.4 turbo petrol engine and the electric motor integrated in the Cupra Leon offer acceleration when working in synergy. The car is just as fast when powered solely by electricity. The Cupra Leon Sportstourer also boasts exceptional performance and a sporty sound thanks to the 1.4 engine. The set-up is oriented towards road holding, favoring stability over comfort on rough terrain.

With regard to Ateca Cupra, the 2.0 engine offers considerable thrust from 2,500 to 6,500 rpm, supported by a rigid set-up and four-wheel drive. In sportier driving mode, the gearbox is considered slow when downshifting. The Cupra Formentor, whose details we have examined, shares the same platform as the other midsize cars of the Volkswagen Group. Driving promises fluidity with the version with the powerful 2.0 engine showing truly remarkable acceleration.

Driving is considered safe and the overall on-board experience reliable. About that, Cupra Formentorthe first model conceived and developed exclusively for the brand, obtained a prestigious five-star rating in safety tests conducted by the Euro Ncap organization.

This is the first time that a vehicle of the brand has undergone testing, representing a milestone for Cupra as independent brand. Starting this year, the criteria required to obtain the maximum score are even more stringent. There new Cupra Formentor offers high levels of safety for occupants, both adults and children, as well as vulnerable road users.

Also Cupra Born obtained the highest score in the Euro Ncap ranking, maintaining the excellent results achieved by the brand in various tests. As Cupra’s first fully electric model, it proves to be one of the safest cars on the market, achieving high scores in all four categories: adult occupants (93%), child occupants (89%), vulnerable road users (73 %) and driver assistance systems (80%). The results achieved by Cupra Born follow those of Cupra Leonwhich has received the five-star Euro Ncap accolade.

Seat, the Spanish car brand belonging to the Volkswagen Group, introduced the independent brand Cupra, which represents the pinnacle of sportiness and personality of the models made in Barcelona. Cupra focuses on creating an exclusive range of high-performance vehicles aimed at a clientele looking for driving excitement. The brand develops its vehicles in collaboration with Seat, but aims to grow independently.

Cupra operates within Seat following a similar structure to Metropolis:Lab Barcelona, ​​which is wholly owned by the automaker. This approach aims to demonstrate the profitability of the specialized divisions and to strengthen Seat’s financial position.

Similarly to what happened in Turin with the renaissance of the Abarth brand, which acts independently of Fiat, Cupra will represent the point of reference within the company for sports models, competitions and, in general, the world of enthusiasts. It includes the organization of events, competitions, as well as the development of accessories, merchandise and related clothing.