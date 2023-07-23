Greentech KIT: Summer heat in the cities – when the ground is under your feet

Green Media Tip: Hot Cities – The ground under your feet is also getting menacingly warm:

During heat waves, not only the air but also the ground in cities heats up more than in rural areas – according to the results of a recent study by the US American Northwestern University.

The soils under densely built-up inner cities are particularly affected, and the following usually applies: the larger the city, the warmer the subsoil, says Dr. Kathrin Menberg from the KIT Institute for Applied Geosciences. In the past few decades, underground temperatures have risen.

This could become a problem for groundwater ecosystems in the future, according to the engineer-geologist daily mirror.

