Marixa Balli revealed her love story with a footballer: “The destination was Italy”

Marixa Balli does not stop surprising with his incredible anecdotes in the program brito angel. This time, the brand new member of America TV revealed his love story with a soccer player and He told details of what he lived with the athlete in the months they were together.

“For example, they once rented me an impressive boat and they filled it with roses and petals,” Marixa Balli recounted the romantic moment she experienced. And she added more: There were mariachis, you don’t know what it was. Beautiful. He was a very important Argentine player ».

However, the singer said that the relationship was cut off by distance since she was not willing to leave everything to live abroad. “He was elsewhere at the time and he wanted me to leave. At this time, it would be Yani Latorre, ”explained the famous with a laugh.

And he assured: “You haveThe owner of the agency told me ‘please, today 3 planes are leaving’. The destination was Italy. The match was divine… a fire”. ¿Are we talking about the 90s?” De Brito asked. “Yeah. It was beautiful, I had a great time with him. She lasted a while. She cut herself off because he needed me to go there », Marixa Balli clarified.

To end her story, the famous spoke about the reasons for the breakup: «We were very good and the managers endorsed it. What happens is that we met when we were younger. Footballers were never my target nor did I want to project them because I don’t see them as very faithful to say ».

Marixa against Carmen Barbieri

Before referring to his loving past, Balli once again targeted Carmen Barbieri for an event from the past: “What I like is people who go head-on. I don’t need it to be televised. But I think she does it out of commitment. ‘I apologized…’ Nothing to do! Because if she apologizes to me well, who am I not to forgive. Besides, it would do me good for someone to take care of the shit that she sent herself. It’s not just ‘if I made her feel bad’. No, it almost ruined part of my life. So you were a bitch and you knew it.”

