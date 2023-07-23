The Art of Reducing Mental Load on Vacation: 3 Daily Decisions to Restore Calm

How to reduce mental exhaustion and eliminate mental load during vacation

Vacations are meant to be a time for rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation. However, many people find themselves arriving at their vacation destinations physically and mentally exhausted, still in autopilot mode. According to psychologists, it takes time for our brain to adjust to the sudden decrease in professional activity and fully “arrive” at the vacation spot. Therefore, it is important to allocate a minimum of days for our brain to adapt and understand that we are now in a different stage.

One of the main factors contributing to mental exhaustion is the mental load, which stems from both our internal thoughts and external stimuli. Internally, our talking mind constantly bombards us with worries, ruminations, catastrophic fantasies, fears, demands, and self-criticism. Externally, we are overloaded with sensory stimulation, junk ideas that we unconsciously consume, and an information overload through technology.

To reduce mental load and truly disconnect and rest on vacation, psychologists suggest taking the following steps:

1. Avoid reading bad news: Negative news can emotionally affect individuals, leading to feelings of discouragement, exhaustion, and powerlessness. According to a report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, an increasing number of people choose to avoid certain information to minimize negative effects on their mood. By consciously avoiding negative news, individuals can protect their mental health during vacation.

2. Activate experiential mind: The experiential mind refers to focusing on our senses and organic cycles. By returning to our senses and being present in the moment, we can reduce the constant noise generated by our wandering and worrying mind. Activities such as walking, contemplating the landscape, listening to birds, feeling the breeze on our skin, and focusing on our breathing can help activate our experiential mind and cultivate positive qualities.

3. Write a notebook of emotions: An emotions notebook serves as a tool to release and process our emotions and thoughts. By jotting down our negative feelings and thoughts in the notebook, we give our brain an outlet to unload the negativity that consumes our energy. This can be done whenever the need arises, even on a daily basis, allowing our brain to let go of thoughts and emotions that hinder our well-being.

By implementing these strategies, individuals can reduce mental exhaustion and eliminate mental load during vacation, allowing for a truly restorative and rejuvenating experience.

