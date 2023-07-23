Constipation, which foods are better to avoid: what to know for your well-being

Constipation how to solve the problem by avoiding foods and drinks that cause blockage of stools remove them from your diet immediately.

Constipation is a problem that afflicts millions of people all over the world but it can be solved with nutrition: be careful what you eat.

Constipation is characterized by irregular bowel movements, difficulty passing stool, and a feeling of bloating and discomfort. There can be many reasons, but if you maintain a healthy lifestyle, exercise regularly and follow a correct diet, you can solve the problem.

Constipation, foods to limit or avoid

Although there are multiple underlying causes of constipation, nutrition plays a key role in easing or aggravating symptoms. To relieve constipation, it’s important to consider which foods are best avoided.

It is advisable to speak with a doctor or nutritionist for a personalized assessment and to get advice on the diet that is best suited to your individual needs.

Here are some tips on what might be best to eliminate from your diet:

High fat foods: Foods such as fatty red meat, high-fat dairy products, fried foods, and junk foods can slow down bowel movement. These foods take longer to digest and can cause a heavy feeling in the stomach. It is therefore advisable to reduce the consumption of these foods to promote correct intestinal transit.

Foods high in refined sugars: Sugary drinks, sweets, chocolate, and snacks are known to contribute to hard, dry stools. Refined sugars can cause imbalances in the intestinal flora, leading to reduced intestinal motility. It is therefore best to avoid them or consume them in moderation.

Low fiber foods: a diet low in fiber can promote constipation. Refined foods like white bread, pasta, and white rice are low in fiber, making it difficult for stool to pass through the intestines. Instead, it is important to prefer whole foods, such as whole grains, fresh fruit and vegetables, which are rich in soluble and insoluble fiber.

Dairy products: Many people suffer from constipation due to a lack of lactase, the enzyme needed to digest the lactose found in dairy products. If you’re struggling with constipation, you may want to avoid or limit your intake of dairy products, such as milk, cheese and yogurt, to see if that can help ease your symptoms.

Alcohol: Alcohol can negatively affect bowel function and cause dehydration. Dehydration can make stools drier and harder to pass. Reducing or limiting alcohol consumption can help maintain proper hydration and prevent constipation. In particular red wine which contains tannins and therefore has astringent power.

Carbonated drinks: Carbonated drinks, such as soda and sodas, can cause bloating and flatulence, making the symptoms of constipation worse. Instead of these drinks, it is better to opt for water, green tea or sugar-free herbal teas to maintain water balance and promote proper digestion.

