Greentech LIVE Events: Digital Sustainability Summit (#DSS23)

The Digital Sustainability Summit (#DSS23) is the greentech conference organized by Bitkom for the green and digital twin transformation.
The summit brings together innovators from the digital industry, experts in the field of sustainability and those responsible from politics to talk about concrete solutions for companies and politics to accelerate the transformation towards more digital, more sustainable economies and accordingly on the 1.5 stay degree path.
