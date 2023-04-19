Planting, caring for and propagating strawberries > – Guide – Garden

Status: 04/17/2023 10:30 a.m The strawberry is one of the most popular garden fruits. So that the plants grow well and bear many fruits, the right location and the right care are important when planting.

There are more than 20 types of strawberries, as well as numerous varieties that have been created through breeding. Proper care and the right location are prerequisites for a good harvest. The sunnier the place in the garden, the sweeter the fruits will be. In addition, strawberries should be grown in a sheltered place.

What soil do strawberries need?

A deep and well-drained river offers optimal conditions Floor. It should be rich in humus and nutrients. A slightly acidic environment with a pH between 5.5 and 6.5 is particularly beneficial. The root system of the strawberry is very susceptible to fungal diseases. Red root rot occurs, for example, when the soil is too wet due to rain for a long period of time.

There is also a risk of fungal attack on wet leaves, which can quickly make the plant sick. So that the strawberries do not come into contact with water unnecessarily when watering, so-called drip hoses are recommended: the water drips out of them, drop by drop, only on the lower part of the plants.

When should strawberries be planted?

For most varieties, the best planting season begins in July and lasts until around the end of August. The first fruits can already be harvested in the following year. Everbearing varieties such as “Evita”, “Fresca”, “Rapella” and “Tribute” usually bear fruit well into October. Ground-covering varieties such as “Florika” and “Spadeka” form medium-sized fruits and are considered particularly sweet.

If you missed the time to plant in late summer, you can plant the delicious berries in spring. Then the harvest is usually rather small. In general, all strawberries need sufficient water when planting new ones. For existing plants, cut off all brown leaves in the spring and remove any weeds on the plants.

Change location regularly

Strawberries deliver the greatest yield in the second and third year after planting. Then the bed should be changed and new young plants or offshoots should be used in it. A former bean bed, for example, is well suited. The bean roots enrich the soil with nitrogen, which is good for the young strawberries.

Propagating strawberries is easy

Strawberries are very easy to propagate with offshoots: To do this, the so-called junior plants that have formed on the foothills of the mother plant are carefully cut off with a sharp knife. So that they can gather strength and develop strong roots, plant two to three young strawberries in a pot with compost and put them in a sunny and wind-protected place for one to two weeks. Then they can be planted in the garden.

Alternatively, the young plant can be placed in a pot – without cutting off the “umbilical cord”. In this way, the plant is optimally cared for. After two to three weeks, the root ball has developed well. You can tell by the beautiful, fresh white roots. Then it’s time to disconnect the “umbilical cord” and put the plant to bed.

Mulch against weeds and snails

By embedding the strawberry plants in straw (“light mulching”), the moisture stays in the soil longer. In addition, the berries do not lie directly on the ground and do not silt up. The Mulching also prevents excessive weed growth and deters unloved ones snails away. If you don’t have straw, you can alternatively use dried lawn clippings. Do not apply too thickly, the lawn clippings must not become moldy.

Before spreading the straw or lawn clippings, loosen the soil and remove weeds. When fertilizing the plants, use organic fertilizer or a special berry fertilizer. It contains a lot of potassium and particularly promotes fruit formation.

Prepare the strawberry bed for next year’s harvest

It should be cut off at the latest when the leaves of the strawberry plants begin to change colour. If the leaves remain, they deprive the plant of fiber and the formation of flowers in the following year is inhibited. Generously remove the outer leaf crown as well as ailing or rotten leaves, but do not cut too deeply, the heart should under no circumstances be damaged.

If you have a large strawberry bed, you can use a lawnmower to cut it. It is important not to mow too deep. An advantage of mowing is that old leaves end up in the catcher. Diseases can slumber in the leaves.

To complete the preparation, pinch off the runners or side shoots that are not needed. In September, the strawberries can tolerate fertilizer again. It is best to use a plant-based organic fertilizer and diluted nettle manure.

Plant strawberries in pots

If you don’t have a garden, you can still grow your own strawberries: they thrive in pots or tubs. The prerequisite here is loose, humus-rich and only lightly fertilized soil.

