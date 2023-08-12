Using the smartphone in front of children has negative effects on the development of their emotional intelligence – breaking latest news

by Chiara Bidoli

According to a study by the University of California, often using the cell phone near your child limits interactions and has negative effects on the development of his emotional intelligence

It is not enough not to grant, or very little, the smartphone to one’s children to limit the negative effects on their development. A study carried out by Robin Nabi, professor of communication at the University of California, has shown that often looking at the cell phone in front of children could have a negative impact on the development of their emotional intelligence which includes those mental skills that allow a person to recognize, understand and manage their own emotional states and those of others. For a child a caregiver staring at the distant screen, the smartphone or tablet acts as a barrier to their demands and need for attention. People are born with a certain level of emotional intelligence which varies from individual to individual but which in life, especially in childhood, is a gift that can be developed – explains Nabi -. There are people who have, by nature, a greater sensitivity in grasping emotional nuances, others less. But everyone can improve their level of emotional intelligence which has significant impacts on everyday life, because it means knowing how to better manage their emotions, including anxiety and anger, and understanding those of others. Several studies have shown that people with high emotional intelligence are among the most satisfied in terms of relationships, have greater success at work and, in general, a higher level of well-being.

I study

The work conducted by Professor Nabi involved 400 parents of children aged 5 to 12. Various evaluations were carried out, in which parents measured their children’s level of emotional awareness, their ability to control and their degree of concern for others. Among the questions posed in the questionnaire distributed to families, it was also asked which media were usually used in the home and how often people engaged in other activities such as reading, listening to music and playing games. From the data collected, it emerged that the only variable associated with a lower emotional intelligence of the child was when the parents used the cell phone in the presence of their children. Regardless of the type of content a parent may view on their phone, what the child sees is a lack of responsiveness, a “blank” face. It’s important for parents to be more aware of how often they use their phones in front of their children and to keep in mind that children prioritize what they watch, Nabi points out.

Conclusions

Nabi’s study cites another he conducted in 1991, well before smartphones, or even e-mail, became commonplace, and which recognized how conscious use of the media can actually be a stimulus to emotional development : The media has the potential to become a vehicle through which parents can encourage dialogue and improve children’s emotional skills, especially empathy, Nabi explained. The expert explained that in her family there was no ban on the use of new technologies but that it was important to set clear rules: no telephones during dinner and the habit of sharing with her daughter what she wanted to watch, in so that you can monitor the contents and leave room for comparison. Smartphones are tools for which we don’t have great rules yet, they can do wonderful things, like help us relax, connect with other people and allow us to learn and experience new things. But they can also be problematic, depending on how we use them. Finding a balance is the key, concludes Nabi.

