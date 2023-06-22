Planting and pruning catnip | > – Guide – Garden

As of: 06/19/2023 4:41 p.m

Countless fragrant flowers: catnip is absolutely easy to care for and also hardy. The plant especially loves sunny locations and will flower a second time after pruning.

It is a true permanent bloomer and an eye-catcher in every bed: catnip (Nepeta). The plant is a genus of which there are more than 250 species and numerous varieties worldwide. The delicate flowers shine purple, pink, white or bright blue. Depending on the variety, catnip grows between 20 and 150 centimeters high and flowers from around May to September.

Ideal for dry locations

Catnip copes very well with dryness.

Catnip is an absolutely easy-care plant. Most species prefer a sunny spot with well-drained garden soil. They can easily cope with drought and are therefore suitable for planting in a rock garden or prairie garden. They can also be planted well on green roofs or on slopes. As a rule, the grey-leaved species in particular tolerate drought. There are also suitable plants for half-shady locations and moist soils, which usually have green leaves. These include, for example, the variety Nepeta manchuriensis “Manchu Blue”.

Shorter varieties look beautiful as borders, taller ones are typical companion plants for roses. Planting in a tub is also possible without any problems.

Planting and caring for catnip

The catnips that are commercially available from us are usually perennial perennials that overwinter in the bed without any problems. Planted in tubs, they should be given frost protection to be on the safe side. The best planting time is in spring or autumn. If you plant catnip in summer, you should make sure that it has enough water at first.

As a rule, bedding plants do not need to be fertilized, plants in pots can occasionally be supplied with a little fertilizer. If flowering wears off after a few years, catnip can be rejuvenated by dividing it and replanting it.

Pruning ensures a second flowering

When catnip starts to fade in summer, the plant can be cut back to ground level. The plant then drives out again and forms a second flower pile. Cutting off the flowers early also ensures that the perennial does not spread uncontrollably in the garden. Some fertilizer can be given at this point to ensure that the second bloom is strong.

Catnip: A magnet for insects and cats

Catnip attracts both insects and cats.

Most catnips give off a pleasant scent that cats in particular are attracted to – hence the German name. The reaction of animals to the plant is very different. Some are not interested in it at all, others rub against it loudly and for some the smell of the plant has a calming effect. The exact connections have not yet been scientifically proven.

If you want to provide food for insects such as bees and bumblebees, catnip is the right choice. They almost swarm around the plant.

AUDIO: Gravel gardens don’t have to be (39 min)

Further information

Flowering perennials tempt you to be haphazard when planting. But the bed design requires a little planning. more

There is optimal planting for dry and sunny locations: Many perennials and shrubs thrive there. more

This topic in the program:

The Northern Report | 06/22/2022 | 6:15 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

