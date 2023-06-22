Home » Zelensky signs the law banning Russian and Belarusian books: “I think it’s the correct measure”
World

Zelensky signs the law banning Russian and Belarusian books: “I think it’s the correct measure”

by admin
Zelensky signs the law banning Russian and Belarusian books: “I think it’s the correct measure”

In his attempt to eliminate any ties to the Russiathis time Volodymyr Zelensky targets i editorial products of the Federation. Thus, as he announced on his Telegram channel, he signed the law providing for the prohibition of import and distribution of volumes and publishing products from Russia, from Belarus and from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

That doesn’t mean that Dostoevsky, Tolstoy o Chekhov they will disappear from the shelves of Ukrainian bookstores, but their diffusion will certainly be limited, given that they can only be imported from other countries of the world. The Kiev Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, had approved the related bill last Monday. “I signed the law ‘On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Establishing Restrictions on the Import and Distribution of Publishing Products Related to the Aggressor state, the Republic of Belarus and the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine’. I believe the law is correct,” wrote the Ukrainian leader.

However, Zelensky wanted to specify that he remits the measure to the evaluation of the European reviewersas the country started its own EU integration process: “The text of the law has been sent to the institutions of theEuropean Union for further assessment whether certain provisions of the law may affect the fulfillment of obligations in terms of protection of minority rights, in particular linguistic rights, in the context of the recommendation of the opinion of the European Commission on Ukraine’s application for membership to the EU”, he concluded.

See also  Church or cult? Inside the Moonies' 'world of delusion' | Unification Church involved in Abe's assassination, is it a church or a cult?

You may also like

France, the government has dissolved the ecological collective...

Durand Jones, critic of his album Wait Til...

Ukraine, today’s news. Affected bridges between Crimea and...

American journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia in...

Mondo Sonoro and Bee Week draw a double...

Jewish Power lawmaker threatens to “blow up” summer...

Gds – Lukaku doesn’t change his mind: he...

OceanGate, the strange case of the submarine society...

Microsoft announces a price hike for Series X...

Migrant smuggler arrested after the Italy-UK operation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy