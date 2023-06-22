Zelensky signs the law banning Russian and Belarusian books: “I think it’s the correct measure”

In his attempt to eliminate any ties to the Russiathis time Volodymyr Zelensky targets i editorial products of the Federation. Thus, as he announced on his Telegram channel, he signed the law providing for the prohibition of import and distribution of volumes and publishing products from Russia, from Belarus and from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

That doesn’t mean that Dostoevsky, Tolstoy o Chekhov they will disappear from the shelves of Ukrainian bookstores, but their diffusion will certainly be limited, given that they can only be imported from other countries of the world. The Kiev Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, had approved the related bill last Monday. “I signed the law ‘On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Establishing Restrictions on the Import and Distribution of Publishing Products Related to the Aggressor state, the Republic of Belarus and the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine’. I believe the law is correct,” wrote the Ukrainian leader.

However, Zelensky wanted to specify that he remits the measure to the evaluation of the European reviewersas the country started its own EU integration process: “The text of the law has been sent to the institutions of theEuropean Union for further assessment whether certain provisions of the law may affect the fulfillment of obligations in terms of protection of minority rights, in particular linguistic rights, in the context of the recommendation of the opinion of the European Commission on Ukraine’s application for membership to the EU”, he concluded.

