Sega Sonic conference will be held soon to focus on new series and linkage activities_Game_Sonic_Content

2023-06-22

Sega Sonic conference will be held soon to focus on series of new works and linkage activities

Sega announced that it will hold the Sonic Central 2023 press conference in the early morning of June 24, Beijing time. The conference will focus on the upcoming “Sonic” series of games, linkage and event content in 2023.

A few days ago, Sega announced a new 2D action platform game “Sonic Superstar”, players can play the four roles of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose, and support up to four people to cooperate. The game will be released in the fall of 2023, landing on PS, Xbox, NS and PC platforms.

In addition, Netflix’s new Sonic drama will also be launched in July, and another “Sonic” live-action drama is also under preparation.

