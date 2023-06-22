Home » Sega Sonic conference will be held soon to focus on new series and linkage activities_Game_Sonic_Content
Entertainment

Sega Sonic conference will be held soon to focus on new series and linkage activities_Game_Sonic_Content

by admin
Sega Sonic conference will be held soon to focus on new series and linkage activities_Game_Sonic_Content

2023-06-22 09:16 Source: Nomad Star

Original title: Sega Sonic conference will be held soon to focus on series of new works and linkage activities

Sega announced that it will hold the Sonic Central 2023 press conference in the early morning of June 24, Beijing time. The conference will focus on the upcoming “Sonic” series of games, linkage and event content in 2023.

A few days ago, Sega announced a new 2D action platform game “Sonic Superstar”, players can play the four roles of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose, and support up to four people to cooperate. The game will be released in the fall of 2023, landing on PS, Xbox, NS and PC platforms.

In addition, Netflix’s new Sonic drama will also be launched in July, and another “Sonic” live-action drama is also under preparation.

The above content may bring the latest information during the press conference, so stay tuned.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Released in: Hebei Province

See also  Watch the Xiaomi MIX Fold2 conference in advance!Comprehensive summary of five new products | Xiaomi | Conference_Sina Technology_Sina.com

You may also like

KENZO officially announces SEVENTEEN member VERNON as its...

The Titan’s oxygen ran out: who are the...

Bariloche and Iguazú most wanted destinations, look at...

Justice will keep Wall Street Journal journalist Evan...

Carrió and Macri’s joke about Batman: “He doesn’t...

on July 5 they march in Cipolletti

when are the classics Barcelona-Real Madrid

Pending the definition of Kirchnerism, six formulas have...

BOTTER Officially Releases 2024 Spring/Summer Collection | Hypebeast

on July 1 they launch a European telescope...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy