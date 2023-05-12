Victory in Sandhausen: Hansa Rostock almost saved | > – Sports

Status: 05/12/2023 9:53 p.m FC Hansa Rostock is very close to staying up in the 2nd Bundesliga. Thanks to the 2-1 (2-0) on Friday evening at competitor SV Sandhausen, it could even happen on the sofa later in the day.

by Christian Goertzen

The fourth win in a row puts the FC Hansa in this beautiful location. With 37 points now, at least 95 percent of the danger of direct relegation has been averted for the team of Hansa trainer Alois Schwartz. 100 percent would at this 32nd matchday be achieved if the third from bottom Arminia Bielefeld loses at 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Saturday and Jahn Regensburg does not at home on Sunday against HSV wins. In any case, for Schwartz it was a nice visit to the old place of work.

Mentality and passion were important

Hansa coach Alois Schwartz

“It was the expected difficult game,” said the 56-year-old after the success in the coaching duel with his former assistant coach Gerhard Kleppinger. “We were able to take the good momentum with us and defended well and deservedly went 2-0 into the break. After the connection we were unsure. The mentality and passion were important, the win deserved.”

Goal scorer Kai Pröger was also relieved that the three points had been won. “The win was important. Four wins in a row, twelve points, that’s self-explanatory. We’re just satisfied and happy when things turn out the way we all imagine,” said the 30-year-old in an interview with NDR.

Fröling puts Hansa in the lead after Solo

The game at the Stadion am Hardtwald was intense right from the start. But the highlights were still missing. That changed in the 17th minute – Rostock’s Nils Fröling was responsible. The Swedish attacker picked up the tempo with the ball at his feet, sent his opponents Dario Dumic and former Kieler Arne Sicker through nimble hooks, stayed awake when the latter briefly blocked the ball and finally pushed in to make it 1-0 for the North Germans. In the very well occupied guest block, the mood was now excellent.

The Hansa fans have goalkeeper Markus Kolke to thank for the fact that they stayed that way. Rick van Drongelen almost scored an own goal after a cross from sandhouse Bashkim Ajdini, but the goalkeeper, nicknamed “Krake”, was there and got his hand on the ball (21′). Alexander Esswein almost equalized shortly afterwards (24′).

Pröger increases the penalty for Rostock

And then the hosts, who acted erratically again and again, harmed themselves. After a foul by Sicker on Pröger, there was a penalty kick. The man who was fouled started himself, failed Sandhausen’s captain Patrick Drewes – 2-0 for Hansa (37th). It was the third goal in the third game in a row for the midfielder, who was in good form recently. With the reassuring lead, we also went into the dressing room.

Sandhausen shortened, then the VAR helps the FCH

After the restart, there was absolutely nothing to suggest that Sandhausen could soon make the game exciting again. But it still happened because Hansa didn’t defend resolutely enough. Janik Bachmann thanked him and headed in to make it 1-2 (54′). Sandhausen pushed and Sandhausen celebrated – a goal from Abu-Bekir El-Zein (66th). However, too early. After the intervention of the video referee, the goal was rightly disallowed. Kemal Ademi deflected the ball with his arm on the way into the Hansa goal.

Shortly afterwards, von Drongelen missed the 3:1, his header just missed the goal (68th). However, Esswein chased the ball over the goal from a good position on the other side (82′). Sandhausen started again and again. But Rostock didn’t let anything go and after the final whistle raised their hands to celebrate.

Drewes – Dumic, Schirow, Sicker (46. Evina), Ajdini, Zenga, Papela (46. El-Zein), Okoroji – Bachmann – Esswein (84. Al Ghaddioui), Ademi (74. Kutucu)



Hansa Rostock:

Kolke – R. Malone, van Drongelen, Roßbach (33rd T. Meißner) – Neidhart, Dressel (90th + 2 Ananou), Fröde, Schumacher – Pröger (90th + 2 Strauss), Fröling (63rd Schröter) – Hinterseer (63. Verhoek)



Viewers:

7013 More data about the game



