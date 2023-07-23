Home » Greentech Recycling: Experts call for better quality plastic waste recyclates
Greentech Recycling: Experts call for better quality plastic waste recyclates

Greentech Recycling: Experts call for better quality plastic waste recyclates

A new UK study calls for urgent action by industry to set appropriate quality specifications for mechanical plastic waste recyclates. According to the Eunomia Research & Consulting report, there is an urgent need to increase the availability of recyclates that meet industry requirements and increase the total amount of recycled content in plastic products.

At present, the plastics industry is still unable to meet its recycling targets due to insufficient amounts of recycled plastic that meet quality requirements for key packaging applications. Recycled content targets are also expected to increase under the European Commission’s proposed Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

Greentech Recycling: Studie Alliance to End Plastic Waste

The report, published by Eunomia Research & Consulting on behalf of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, outlined an industry approach to developing quality guidelines for recycled plastics. In particular, an approach is presented that can accelerate the development of quality guidelines and promote their adoption.

Greentech Circular Economy

The approach included in the study addresses the lack of aligned quality requirements that impedes an optimized sorting and recycling infrastructure to produce quality recyclates that meet brand owner requirements and are consistent with sorting and recycling facility design guidelines.

