Greentech Sachsen supports balcony power plants with €6.5 million

The state of Saxony wants to promote so-called balcony power plants for the first time. Behind it are small solar systems that can also be accommodated in a small space. On Wednesday, the budget and finance committee of the Saxon state parliament released 21.5 million euros for funding.

Of this, 6.5 million euros are earmarked for balcony power plants. The Greens spoke of power for the energy transition. Everyone who buys a balcony power plant can probably apply for 300 euros in funding from the Free State online from the end of August, it said. The other 15 million are available for funding energy storage.

“Many can do more: the energy transition will work if we do it together,” said parliamentary group leader Franziska Schubert. Every household can install a small solar system on its balcony and thus generate green energy, for example for its own household appliances. “In this way, we are making a joint contribution to the energy transition. It was very important to me that the process is very simple and digital – together with the Saxon Development Bank we are breaking new ground here.”

Energy supply Saxony

The energy supply in Saxony consists of various energy sources, including renewable energies such as solar and wind energy (greentech) as well as conventional energy sources. Here is an overview of the energy situation in Saxony:

Balcony power plant solar PV system – photo: manufacturer PluginEnergy

Greentech Sachsen relies on wind and solar

Photovoltaic systems are used for solar energy, which convert sunlight into electricity. These systems can be installed on house roofs, open spaces or special solar parks. Depending on the federal state, there may be specific funding programs or financial incentives to support the expansion of solar systems.

Wind energy is generated by wind turbines that convert the kinetic energy of the wind into electrical energy. Wind turbines are mainly installed in windy locations such as coastal regions or windy inland areas.

In addition, other forms of renewable energy can also be used, such as hydroelectric power, biomass and geothermal energy. Hydroelectric power plants use the energy of flowing or falling water, biomass power plants generate energy from organic materials such as wood or biogas, and geothermal plants use the heat of the earth to generate energy.

The exact implementation and share of renewable energy in a federal state’s energy supply depends on various factors, including political framework conditions, natural resources, technical infrastructure and economic conditions. It is therefore advisable to obtain information on a specific state for more detailed information.

