Greentech Schleswig-Holstein produces much more green electricity from wind power

Greentech Schleswig-Holstein produces much more green electricity from wind power

Stormy times in a positive sense: In 2022, wind energy ensured that much more green electricity was produced in Schleswig-Holstein.

The North Statistics Office in Kiel reported that a total of around 29.8 million megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity were generated. That is 24.2 percent more than the year before. Of this amount, 26 million MWh came from renewable energies.

More green electricity: 26 million MWh from renewable energies in Schleswig-Holstein.

This means that the electricity consumption in Schleswig-Holstein, which amounts to approximately 15.2 million MWh, was mathematically covered by around 170 percent. This is good news for the environment because more green energy has been used.

