Greentech Startup Nyobolt will E-Auto in 6 Mins voll laden

Fast charging at the limit with the British greentech startup Nyobolt: Is this what the future of electric car charging looks like? The battery of e-cars should be fully charged in less than 6 minutes with the new technology from the UK. Another highlight: The electric car batteries should also last significantly longer than conventional lithium-ion batteries.

Fully charge an e-car within six minutes

The British startup Nyobolt has demonstrated its fast-charging technology on a specially built electric car from the Lotus brand – this little car was once the basis for the first Tesla Roadster.

Greentech Eauto Nybolt fully charges the battery in 6 minutes

Greentech startup breaks record for electrification of e-cars?

And according to the makers, the battery of the e-car is fully charged in less than 6 minutes and is ready for another 250 kilometers.

The development is demonstrated using the example of a modified Lotus Elise: The cult sports car presents itself in a pimped-up look with wider hips, carbon fiber body, LED lights and 19-inch wheels.

The key innovation, however, is the charging technology from Nyobolt Cambridge (UK). The company has taken a “systemic approach” in which everything from the material to the cells to the entire vehicle has been optimized to enable the rapid charging time.

The capacity of the 35 kWh battery pack is sufficient for a journey of up to 250 kilometers. The decisive factor here is that, according to Nyobolt, frequent rapid charging does not lead to a significant loss of battery performance. In 2000 charging cycles so far, no burglaries have been discovered.

The green startup from England presented its technology last autumn, which is intended to make charging electric cars significantly shorter. At that time, the aim was to reach 90% charging capacity in five minutes.

Now it seems that progress has been made as expected in 2022.

Greentech Video: BBC visit to Nyobolt

