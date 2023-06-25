Home » Bleeding to death, fatal cut of the dialysis system – Healthcare
(ANSA) – FONTANA LIRI, JUNE 25 – The magistrate on duty at the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Cassino has signed the authorization for the funeral of Roberto Colasanti, the 59-year-old pensioner who died on Friday evening in the Santissima Trinità hospital in Sora due to the consequences of an injury to his left arm caused by the flex with which he was carrying out small housework.

The coroner reconstructed that the point where the blade of the instrument he was working with fell to the pensioner was fatal: it entered to a depth of just two centimeters but severed the implant which is grafted onto the arm of dialysis patients to undergo the periodic treatments. The consequences were the same as a cut to an artery of primary importance, with abundant blood loss. It was precisely the pathology that had led Colasanti to retire from the Videocon plant in Anagni where he worked.

Having reconstructed the incident, the magistrate gave the go-ahead for the funeral, which will be celebrated today at 4.30 pm in the church of Santa Barbara. (HANDLE).

