Greentech: Upcell European Battery Manufacturing Alliance continues to expand

Upcell Alliance doubles membership

Greentech Akku upcell energy storage battery

The Upcell European Battery Manufacturing Alliance is growing rapidly and has gained 37 new members from research, science and industry within just six months. The aim of the non-profit organization, which now has 75 members, is to strengthen cooperation and innovation in the European battery value chain to ensure Europe’s economic autonomy.

The Upcell Alliance was launched in November 2022 by 38 founding members – including well-known representatives from industry such as Schneider Electric as well as leading scientific institutions and universities. With the new participants, the organization can almost double the number of its members in the first six months of its existence. Around 180 members are expected by the end of 2023.

Greentech: strengthening Europe as a business location

As Europe’s industrial sector revitalizes, governments and businesses across the continent are investing heavily to attract new industries and boost their competitiveness. These investments, from both public and private sources, are laying a promising foundation for European economic growth and the revitalization and expansion of Europe’s industrial base.

Strengthening of the ClimateTech and battery industry

The activities of the Upcell Alliance fit into the context of these pan-European efforts to strengthen business and industry.

As a non-profit organization, it promotes the development of a European value chain for energy storage. To this end, it brings together representatives from industry and business and supports projects that deal with the production of energy storage devices in accordance with European environmental standards. In addition, the Upcell Alliance advises and supports governments in the implementation of specific projects and on questions of financing.

Successful first year

Since it was founded in November 2022, the association has already successfully launched two European projects and established new partnerships, for example in France and Spain. In April, an Upcell Alliance event was held in Copenhagen, presenting a number of innovation projects and discussing future goals for the organisation. More than 130 participants were present, including representatives from machine builders, battery manufacturers and various governments and universities.

outlook

The Upcell Alliance is prepared for further dynamic development. A major event is planned for September in Spain – accompanied by online events throughout the summer. The aim is to implement around 40 projects per year to support battery production in Europe.

