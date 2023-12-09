GT5 Pro, the cell phone that is operated only with the palm of the hand and gestures

The smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched its latest model, the GT 5 Pro, which boasts some groundbreaking features. One of the most intriguing aspects of this new device is the unlocking system, which allows users to unlock their phone simply by reading their palm. This technology enables users to activate and operate the phone without having to make physical contact with it.

The Realme GT 5 Pro is available in different versions, ranging from $460 to $590, depending on the configuration. These configurations include options for 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, as well as 16 GB of RAM with 1 TB of storage.

In addition to the palm unlocking system, the Realme GT 5 Pro comes with a range of other advanced features. It includes gesture functionalities that allow users to perform actions such as moving between applications, taking screenshots, and returning to the home screen, all through specific hand and finger movements. The device also maintains a traditional fingerprint sensor under the screen.

Other notable features of the Realme GT 5 Pro include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, and a 5400 mAh battery that supports ultra-fast charging. The device also boasts a high-quality camera system, with a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel 3x periscopic telephoto lens.

The Realme GT 5 Pro also comes in a range of color options and offers advanced specifications that position it as one of the brand’s most advanced devices to date. It includes a Snapdragon 8 processor, a 4500 nit brightness screen, and a periscopic lens.

Overall, the Realme GT 5 Pro promises to be a game-changer in the smartphone industry, offering innovative features and high-end specifications that are sure to impress tech enthusiasts.

Share this: Facebook

X

