GTA will be launched on Netflix and can be played on the platform starting from today – ezone.hk – Games and Anime – Popular Games

Netflix Expands Game Library with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

Netflix is expanding its game library with the addition of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition starting from December 14th. The trilogy will be available for free to subscribers who want to play. The games Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas have also been updated for mobile users and can be found on the standalone app on iOS and Android.

Netflix has been steadily adding various types of games to its library, including popular games like Hades, Dead Cells, Braid, Death’s Door, and Katana Zero. The streaming giant has also ventured into developing its own games, such as Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, following the acquisition of Night School, the development team behind Oxenfree and Afterparty.

With the addition of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto trilogy, Netflix continues to make strides in establishing itself as a gaming platform as well. Stay tuned for more updates on Netflix’s gaming developments.

Source: Engadget

