DDos attacks: GTT Communications, in collaboration with Corero Network Securityexpands its network of scrubbing centers spread over four continents.

Scrubbing centers receive network traffic and remove any malicious traffic that may be associated with a DDoS attack, to ensure that only safe and “clean” traffic is routed to its intended destination.

The new structure in Spain extends the coverage of the centres scrubbing di GTT worldwide and strengthens its global network. The data center in Madrid, critically important with a strategic international location linking Spain to Latin America, Africa and Asia-Pacific, is an ideal location for the scrubbing center. GTT’s investment will improve networking and security capabilities for its customers in the region, mitigating attacks at the source without impacting traffic latency.

According to Corero, 2022 was another record year for network-based DDoS attacks, which overload the available bandwidth of the targeted victims. Corero’s security research team has seen a 39 percent increase in spread-spectrum multi-vector pulse attacks designed to bypass existing DDoS detection and protection capabilities.

James Karimi, CISO and CIO of GTT
The expansion of our global DDoS protection platform, integrated with our Tier 1 global Internet backbone, creates a formidable defense for our customers against increasingly large and complex threats to their networks.
Our brand new scrubbing center in Spain is ideally positioned for the massive amounts of internet traffic flowing into this key digital hub, ensuring our high capacity internet customers are protected from the growing threat of cyber-attacks.

Ashley Stephenson, CTO di Corero Network Security
Over the course of 2022, DDoS attacks have become increasingly sophisticated, while at the same time the DDoS attack surface has expanded.
With the number of recorded attacks on the rise and significant changes in attacker motivations and goals, we are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with GTT, assuring their customers of the most robust DDoS defense available.

