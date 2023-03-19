DDos attacks: GTT Communications, in collaboration with Corero Network Securityexpands its network of scrubbing centers spread over four continents.

Scrubbing centers receive network traffic and remove any malicious traffic that may be associated with a DDoS attack, to ensure that only safe and “clean” traffic is routed to its intended destination.

The new structure in Spain extends the coverage of the centres scrubbing di GTT worldwide and strengthens its global network. The data center in Madrid, critically important with a strategic international location linking Spain to Latin America, Africa and Asia-Pacific, is an ideal location for the scrubbing center. GTT’s investment will improve networking and security capabilities for its customers in the region, mitigating attacks at the source without impacting traffic latency.

According to Corero, 2022 was another record year for network-based DDoS attacks, which overload the available bandwidth of the targeted victims. Corero’s security research team has seen a 39 percent increase in spread-spectrum multi-vector pulse attacks designed to bypass existing DDoS detection and protection capabilities.