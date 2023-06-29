Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol. 3, Blu-ray and 4K: open the …

“Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol. 3” will be released from August 23 in DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD formats and a collector’s Steelbook always in 4K. Inside a lenticular card and lots of special contents, including deleted scenes, making of, errors on the set and the director’s audio commentary. Also from August 23, all three films of the saga will also arrive on Home Video, available in a single box set published in DVD and Blu-ray formats.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol. 3, Home Video available for pre-order

They’re available in pre-order the exclusive Home Video editions of “GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY – VOL.3”, third and final chapter of the saga directed by James Gunn, which sees protagonists for the last time the outsider most loved of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The final film of the trilogy will be released from 23 August in formats DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD e una Steelbook collectible always in 4K. In all editions there will be one inside lenticular card, while the Blu-ray and 4K editions will also be enriched by many special contents, including deleted scenes, making of, errors on the set and the director’s audio commentary. Also from August 23, they will also arrive on Home Video all three films of the saga, available in a single box set published in the formats DVD and Blu-ray.

Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Big (Vin Diesel) e Nebula (Karen Gillan) come together for one last adventure in outer space, for an epic conclusion full of heart, humor and action.

(L-R): Karen Gillan as Nebula, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, and Dave Bautista as Drax in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Photo by Jessica Miglio. © 2023 MARVEL.

The plot

In this chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol. 3, the Guardians look a little different. After acquiring the Knowhere station from the Collector, we find them intent on repairing the enormous damage caused by Thanos, determined to turn Knowhere into a safe haven, not just for themselves, but for all the displaced refugees of the universe. But soon after, their lives will be turned upside down by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past: Peter Quill, still recovering from the loss of Gamora, must assemble his team in a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life. A mission that, if it fails, could lead to the end of the Guardians themselves.

