Arc System Works super beautiful 2.5D fighting game ” GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- 》, the second season of the additional role of the second “ Shinkijuku “Participating in the war, the already hot battle is intensifying. In addition, the sale of the download version of “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” until now, there is also an event for those who purchased “Bridget” alone to convert to “GGST Season Pass 2”. Not many people Who started playing? Saturday, December 3, 2022 and Sunday, December 4, 2022, the largest event in Japan in 2022 ARCREVO Japan 2022 Hold, T-Wai ( @ty_ty576 ） won the championship. ! Congratulations! “Giovanna” comes out in 2-2 total at GRAND FINAL numbness up.Announced at the “ARCREVO Japan 2022” award ceremony where fierce competition The future update schedule of “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” has been updated ！

December 15th balance adjustment & cross battle online!

“GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” update schedule GUILTY GEAR Official Twitter

A future update schedule for GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- has been announced, includingA schedule of updates to implement crossplay and other features, andFuture characters to be added in Season 2The release date of !

Update includes battle balance tweaks GUILTY GEAR Official Twitter

First of all, regarding the cross-platform game that was also beta tested the other day,Expected to be updated on December 15, 2022 (Thursday)!full roleBattle Balance Adjustments、Network Mode UpdateVarious updates are planned to be carried out in conjunction with the implementation of cross-play! There is also an announcement for each adjustment,

Battle Balance Adjustment Policy

Performance enhancements for non-high-level characters remove performance differences between characters instead of overall enhancements and additions

Reviewed Chance of sleep big damage combos Added base damage modifiers to attacks excluding close standing S etc.

Improve the counterattack when the defender turns around and counterattack Adjust the tensiometer increase amount and RISC level decrease speed according to the situation

Network Mode Update

Added display of line compatibility and ping with opponents

Improved loading time of R-Code top screen

Ranking Tower Update

Added setting to skip effects when floor changes in SETTINGS

Even if the appropriate floor changes during a series of battles, you can continue for up to 3 battles.

If there are multiple rooms in the hierarchy, manually select the room to enter and wear.

Adjusted the conditions for changing suitable floors, making it easier to match opponents of the same level.

Various updates are planned.Details will be revealed later in “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-“, but it’s actually playing instead of reading in words! I think the feeling of controlling each character will be different from playing online, so it is necessary to play all the way after the update!

cross play GUILTY GEAR Official Twitter

as previously announcedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows and Xbox Game Pass versions scheduled for release in 2023, in addition to the currently available PS4/PS5 and Steam versionswill also supportacrossplatform game. . The addition of Xbox players will make the scene even more lively, so PS4/PS5 and Steam players who are one or two pairs ahead still need to hone their skills a lot so as not to be overtaken!

In the second season, in addition to the already shipped “Bridget” and “Xinxisu”, two other characters are planned to be added,release dateAnnounced!Additional character #8 and additional stage #3 are scheduled for2023Released in March, additional character #9 and additional stage #4 are scheduledAvailable May 2023.It’s hard to imagine what kind of characters will be added next, but due to“ARC WORLD TOUR 2022 FINAL” is March 2023,So it seems like there will be some kind of announcement on that stage. Anyway, as long as you play “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-“, March and May next year will pass in a blink of an eye! Play to your heart’s content and look forward to follow-up reports! For details on “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-“, check out the official site!