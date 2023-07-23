Gundam Evolution: Game Operations to End, Disappointing Fans

Bandai Namco’s ambitious venture, Gundam Evolution, is set to come to an abrupt end on November 30, 2023, less than a year after its launch. The company has also announced that in-game payment services will cease on July 27, 2023. In an effort to provide an explanation to disappointed players, a video from the game producer will be released on July 22, 2023.

Gundam Evolution aimed to bridge the gap between first-person shooter (FPS) and Gundam fans. Since its inception on September 21, 2022, however, many players have expressed their dissatisfaction, likening it to a mere Gundam skin combat game. The game centered around a 6 vs 6 player-versus-player battle mode.

The decision to halt operations for Gundam Evolution may not come as a complete surprise, as Bandai Namco’s focus on this game resulted in the suspension of Gundam Operation 2 (GBO2), only for GBO2 to be revived later. This gave fans a sense of uncertainty surrounding Gundam Evolution’s future. Today’s announcement, therefore, carries both unexpected and expected elements. Fans can only hope for a better Gundam IP game in the future.

Bandai Namco must recognize that while established IPs can attract dedicated fans, it is important to not overexploit their loyalty. Recent games produced by the company using animation IPs have left fans longing for a more considerate approach. In order to succeed, Bandai Namco must strike a balance between fan engagement and innovative gameplay experiences.

