Recently, information security service company BeyondIdenty randomly surveyed 1003 users, and 49% of Android users are considering switching to the iPhone camp, mainly because of mobile phone security and privacy issues.

According to the survey, 76% of Apple users feel that iOS has improved mobile phone security, slightly higher than 74% of Android users. In terms of cloud services, 20% of iCloud users believe it is absolutely safe, but only 13% of users in the Android camp believe that Google’s password manager is safe.

Experts in the industry believe that the focus on security of the iOS and Android systems also reflects the depth of security risks in the use of mobile phones from the side. While some apps are getting more and more deeply tied to users’ lives, they are also arbitrarily asking for permissions and stealing users’ privacy. The more and more detailed data they collect, the more valuable they are.

For example, security management apps often push some information advertisements, push app downloads, push their own customized information, etc. These behaviors are highly bound to user information and behaviors.

Apple’s closed ecosystem and its strict Appstore review process help protect users from malicious apps, and iOS products receive regular security updates to keep them safe from malicious threats.

In contrast, the open-source nature of Android makes it more customizable than iOS, but the open-source nature also means that Android devices do not receive regular security updates or the latest operating system upgrades, making them more vulnerable to security threats.

“As Apple focuses on customer experience, innovative design, and premium products, it is increasingly gaining ground in the mobile phone market, while Android is losing market share in key markets due to lack of innovation and fragmentation, making Apple Customers switched to Apple.”