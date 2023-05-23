Home » Halo Infinite Finally Gets Class Ranking Next Month
Halo Infinite Finally Gets Class Ranking Next Month

It’s no secret that Halo Infinite’s live service pipeline has been disappointing, as limited content has been added to the game since its debut in late 2021. Since the shooter has been around for about 19 months, it’s only getting a fourth season next month, which means at least some long-awaited features will debut.

Because 343 Industries has confirmed that as part of Season 4, Halo Infinite will get career levels using military-style ranks (like Halo: Reach), as well as the fan-favorite game mode Infection.

There are a few other goodies, too, like advanced coatings that apply to all armor cores, and we’re told there will be a Bonus XP Weekend on June 2-4, giving players the chance to earn a few more tiers of the Battle Pass.

However, Forge users might be a little disappointed to hear that a remastered version of the Halo 5 map Plaza is coming in Season 5, and judging by Halo Infinite’s timeline, it might even be set in 2024.

Season 4 of Halo Infinite is promised to arrive on June 20.

