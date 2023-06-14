HBO Max will cost more in Europe starting next month – Gamereactor

If you’re an HBO Max subscriber, you should have received an email during the day about the price increase that will go into effect on July 13. In Spain and Finland, the streaming service will cost an extra €1 to €9.99; in Portugal, the price will rise again by €1 to €7.99; in Bulgaria, the price will rise from €4.99 to €6.99; and in Norway, the cost will start from NOK 89 (7.76 EUR) to NOK 99; in Sweden it will increase from 89 SEK (7.69 EUR) to 99 SEK; in Denmark the price will increase from 79 DKK (10.60 EUR) to 89 DKK Exceptions apply For those of you who took advantage of the so-called lifetime discount at the launch of the service, you get 50% off the price as long as your subscription is still active.

HBO pointed to new acquisitions, content and product development as reasons for the price increase. They also claim that the additional funds from the price increase will allow them to invest in better content and improve service to our customers. However, it’s worth noting that the annual price remains the same, so HBO’s move only affects those with a monthly bill. You can certainly read more from HBO itself.

Do you think the price increase is justified?