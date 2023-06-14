Home » HBO Max will cost more in Europe starting next month – Gamereactor
Technology

HBO Max will cost more in Europe starting next month – Gamereactor

by admin
HBO Max will cost more in Europe starting next month – Gamereactor

If you’re an HBO Max subscriber, you should have received an email during the day about the price increase that will go into effect on July 13. In Spain and Finland, the streaming service will cost an extra €1 to €9.99; in Portugal, the price will rise again by €1 to €7.99; in Bulgaria, the price will rise from €4.99 to €6.99; and in Norway, the cost will start from NOK 89 (7.76 EUR) to NOK 99; in Sweden it will increase from 89 SEK (7.69 EUR) to 99 SEK; in Denmark the price will increase from 79 DKK (10.60 EUR) to 89 DKK Exceptions apply For those of you who took advantage of the so-called lifetime discount at the launch of the service, you get 50% off the price as long as your subscription is still active.

HBO pointed to new acquisitions, content and product development as reasons for the price increase. They also claim that the additional funds from the price increase will allow them to invest in better content and improve service to our customers. However, it’s worth noting that the annual price remains the same, so HBO’s move only affects those with a monthly bill. You can certainly read more from HBO itself.

Do you think the price increase is justified?

See also  Google Stadia officially turns off its lights today!A large number of players poured into the last game "Worm Game" to compete for the first row | udn game corner

You may also like

2023 15-inch Macbook Air M2 review- Mobile01

The Voltero C100 in the test, 100W charger...

The insurtech Wopta is preparing for the new...

Google adds more recording, camera, security features to...

iPhone 15 should be even more expensive than...

Oppo Inspiration Challenge, innovation to improve the world

Corresponding to the creation of commercial workstation desktop...

Stiftung Warentest has a clear recommendation

Oppo Inspiration Challenge, innovation to improve the world

Riedel now also manufactures the wine glasses in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy