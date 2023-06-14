Home » Do you have gastritis? What you need to integrate and what to avoid in your diet
Do you have gastritis? What you need to integrate and what to avoid in your diet

When you suffer from gastritis it is essential to know what to eat and what to avoid to include in your diet. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

When we talk about gastritis we refer to an inflammation that affects the stomach lining due to an imbalance. This condition ends up giving rise to symptoms that are even rather annoying than symptoms such as, for example, intense pain and burning as well as nausea, loss of appetite, acidity, belching.

Gastritis is an inflammation that affects the stomach lining – IlGranata.it

In the light of what has been said, it is clear that it is a condition that must necessarily be prevented to avoid facing more serious health problems. In this regard, it must be said that it is essential to pay attention to nutrition. In fact, there are some foods that it is good to eat, while there are others that are absolutely to be avoided.

Gastritis, the importance of nutrition

When you follow an incorrect diet you end up worsening the symptoms connected to gastritis with all the repercussions of the case on the quality of life as well as on health in general. Consequently, everyone should be aware of which foods tend to exacerbate the disorder in question in the long run.

Gastritis, foods to avoid and those to prefer
Among the foods recommended in case of gastritis there is oats – IlGranata.it

To begin with, it must be said that in the presence of inflammation in question it is essential to intervene without weighing down the digestive process. To succeed in this sense, therefore, the experts advise to consume meals that are not excessively abundantbut to eat little and often instead. Beyond that, it’s fine avoid taking too much fat and protein since they tend to slow down digestion. Rather, it is recommended to opt for complex carbohydrates which, on the contrary, favor the digestive process.

See also  Sampdoria, team and coach in silence after the 2-2 draw against Monza

On the basis of these indications, therefore, it is essential to establish which foods are indicated for people suffering from gastritis. Among these are the pastail ricel’avena, cereals and so on; green light also to bread, rusks and potatoes. Experts then advise to consume only cooked vegetablesavoiding seasoning it excessively, while fruit is indicated in combination with dry foods such as toasted bread, rusks or dried fruit.

Finally, it is fundamental maintain proper hydration. In this regard, experts underline the importance of drinking at least 2 liters of water a day.

In reference to the foods to avoid, however, there are foods rich in fiber since they help to increase inflammation and abdominal swelling as well as those with a high salt or fat content. In particular, the foods to be abolished in the diet of a person suffering from gastritis are spicy and fermented cheeses. The prohibition also applies to meat and sausages, excessively spicy sauces and foods, citrus fruits, carbonated drinks, those that are too hot and, ultimately, alcoholic ones.

