Selling a startup: This is how you make your company attractive for an exit

“The goal is not to sell, but to be bought” Getty Images

A technical article by Philipp Schlueter, M&A partner at the investment banking consultancy Cowen. Previously, he was a software entrepreneur in the video-on-demand and IPTV environment.

Selling a business is not that different from selling a product. As banal as it may sound, anyone who wants to buy a bike also looks at certain features, such as the price or the brand – why should it be any different when buying a company? I spend more money on a Swiss brand bike than on a cheap product from Asia that nobody knows and whose quality cannot be assessed.

A company that, in addition to qualities such as a great idea, a great team, good implementation, satisfied customers and superior technology is also on everyone’s lips, clearly becomes an object of desire. But what exactly does this mean for founders? Here are five tips:

Tip 1: Make and maintain personal contacts