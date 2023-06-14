Home » #Live El Salvador Today, Edwin Góngora with Dania González
Our guest today is Dania González, Deputy of Nuevas Ideas. Today’s theme is: “A new territorial and legislative order in the country. TPS continues for distant brothers.

June 13, 2023


Our guest today is Alejandro Nóchez, Mayor of Ayutuxtepeque. We will analyze the topic: “The new role of the mayoralties in the municipal restructuring”.

June 9, 2023


Our guest today is Carlos Saade, president of COENA. We will analyze the topic: “ARENA: Looking for candidates?”.

June 7, 2023


Our guest today is Waldo Jiménez, ANEP Economic Affairs Manager. We will analyze the theme: “Effects of the world economy in El Salvador.”

