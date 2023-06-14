Home » The Mercado Campesino is back – El Diario
The Mercado Campesino is back – El Diario

Good prices, high quality and the freshness of the products from the Risararalda countryside shone on the first day of the Mercado Campesino, a marketing strategy organized by the Ministry of Agricultural Development under the brand ‘Made in Risaralda’, whose main objective is the Strengthening of enterprises of various agricultural and agro-industrial production lines without the need for intermediaries.

Juan Carlos Toro, Secretary of Agricultural Development of Risaralda, in extension of the Fair of Peasant, Tourist, Artisanal and Productive Economies added: “Today we are going to show you all the products we have in the department of Risaralda, of course, we are accompanied by products with the ‘Made in Risaralda’ brand, where we are going to demonstrate the great potential we have in this department, for which we are an agricultural pantry for the whole country”.

Farmers and entrepreneurs from various municipalities of Risaralda will be until today at 2:00 pm in the Plaza de la Gobernación, waiting for more people to know and buy their products.

