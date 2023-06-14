Leao: ‘Milan? Never thought of leaving: I want to make history here.’ Video

Since the withdrawal of Portugal Raphael Leo spoke on his recent renewal with Milan. The farewell of Maldini and Massara, which arrived a few days after his signing, had in fact fueled rumors of discontent on his part for the choice to extend the contract. Voices dulled by the words of Leao himself: “I had made the decision to stay at Milan for a few weeks before signing the contractI told the Milan managers that it was what I wanted. When I arrived at Milan they welcomed me in an incredible way. Over the years, Milan has helped me grow and become the player I am. For this reason, when they offered me the renewal, he didn’t have any other club in mind and I didn’t consider other options, I wanted to continue at Milan and I want to write its historyto be a very important player today and in the future of Milan”