Home » Leao: ‘Milan? Never thought of leaving: I want to make history here.’ Video
Sports

Leao: ‘Milan? Never thought of leaving: I want to make history here.’ Video

by admin
Leao: ‘Milan? Never thought of leaving: I want to make history here.’ Video

Since the withdrawal of Portugal Raphael Leo spoke on his recent renewal with Milan. The farewell of Maldini and Massara, which arrived a few days after his signing, had in fact fueled rumors of discontent on his part for the choice to extend the contract. Voices dulled by the words of Leao himself: “I had made the decision to stay at Milan for a few weeks before signing the contractI told the Milan managers that it was what I wanted. When I arrived at Milan they welcomed me in an incredible way. Over the years, Milan has helped me grow and become the player I am. For this reason, when they offered me the renewal, he didn’t have any other club in mind and I didn’t consider other options, I wanted to continue at Milan and I want to write its historyto be a very important player today and in the future of Milan”

See also  Tactical monotonous Barcelona loss does not change or is out of the Champions League group stage again – yqqlm

You may also like

Real Madrid Dortmund agree on Bellingham transfer, the...

ÖVV men move into the semi-finals of the...

Norway v Scotland: Facing Lionel Messi & co...

County Championship: Surrey complete second-highest run chase in...

New Orleans thinking about Ingram for pick #2?

Did any of the Spartans steam like Grealish?...

Milan, Thiago Almada new idea for the trocar

Berlusoni an Inter fan? Here is the whole...

Kick-off times for EM 2024 have been set

Marcell Jacobs vents: “I have so many fears....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy