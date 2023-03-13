Milan-Salernitana, a match valid for the 26th day of Serie A, ended with a score of 1-1 thanks to goals by Giroud and Dia. With this result, the Rossoneri failed to secure second place, however climbing into the Champions League zone, beating Roma by one point. Below are the votes for the protagonists of the match.

AC Milan report cards

A league Pioli: “I’m sorry for the result. Giroud change? I didn’t like it” 42 MINUTES AGO

MAIGNAN 6,5 – Careful between the posts, even more in the outings: the tackle on Dia in the first half is worth a goal.

RABBIT 5 – Sesquipedal error on Dia’s equalizer, when he breaks off to follow the wrong man. The most obvious of various ingenuity committed.

THIAW 5 – Lots of mistakes, big and small: Dia graces him in the first half, then doesn’t forgive his hole in the second half. Too many oversights, too many blackouts.

TOMORI 6 – On that side Mazzocchi is an awkward customer, but English presides over his area of ​​expertise well.

SAELEMAKERS 6 – Scooter on the right, surprisingly constant and good at proposing several dangerous crosses.

From 77′ FLORENZI 5.5 – Cross set up badly and ride still not smooth. Ochoa denies him the goal in the last moments of the match.

KRUNIC 6 – It helps balance the midfield. Milan’s new tactical guise seems to suit him more.

BENNACER 6,5 – A few inaccuracies, but his overflowing dynamism in the midfield is essential and gives vivacity to the attack phase.

From 1985 TONALI sv – Not judgeable.

THEO HERNANDEZ 6 – No transcendental cue, but on the track the leg is always of the highest level.

BRAHIM DIAZ 6 – Courageous in often proposing himself between the lines, even if he doesn’t always perfectly trigger insertions from the rear.

Dal 62′ DE KETELAERE 5,5 – Some sporadic vital sign in the usual sea of ​​shyness.

LION 5 – The goal has been missing for over two months. Today he doesn’t play a bad game and he’s also a bit unlucky, but there are still too many phases in which he is completely estranged.

Dal 62′ ORIGI 5 – Serial errors that annoy everyone, including Pioli. Irritating and completely detached from the game.

GIROUD 7 – Giants in the middle of the penalty area, imposing his presence and his quality in acting as a point of reference. Tonight he took Milan on his shoulders, literally.

Dal 62′ IBRAHIMOVIC 5,5 – He thinks of nothing but pivoting, but balls to be converted into the net come with a dropper. One of them is countered by super Ochoa.

PIOLI 5.5 – Giroud seems to take away the chestnuts from the fire, but the problems are always the same: he scores too little. The three-way line betrays him this time, packing an indigestible draw.

Theo Hernandez and Bradaric in contrast during Milan-Salernitana Credit Photo Eurosport

The report cards of Salernitana

OCHOA 7,5 – He can do nothing about Giroud’s close shot. In the finale he dons the red superhero cape and flies to save his sons on at least three occasions.

GYOMBER 5 – Giroud is a nightmare, a puzzle to which he never finds a solution. The Frenchman makes good and bad times in duels, feasting on balls in his area of ​​competence.

DANILIUC 5,5 – Out of the box it often looks like a fish out of water. He arranges himself as best he can, but often always arriving a few seconds late.

PIROLA 6 – Some danger arrives from Leao’s parts, he puts himself in the trenches without particular imbalances to withstand the impact. The battle costs him an injury.

From 68′ LOVATO 6 – Rocky, even if sometimes a little reckless.

MAZZOCCHI 6 – Courage to sell: almost unscrupulous in targeting the direct opponent. His forward verve compensates for some impromptu gaps in the defensive phase.

From ’83’ SAMBIA vacuum packed – Not judgeable.

BOHINEN 5 – He misses all the game times due to approximate ball management, which always allows Milan to position themselves in time.

Dall’83’ CRNIGOJ st – Not judgeable.

COULIBALY 6 – Usual commendable quantity: he sacrifices himself in coverage with absolute application, always trying to make his physicality felt.

BRADARIC 6,5 – First half on the sly, then he wakes up in the second half: Dia’s cross for the equalizer is very nice.

KASTANOS 6 – A couple of good chances, especially in the first half. He plays an appreciable game making as few mistakes as possible.

Song 56′ PIATEK 6 – He approaches his abundant half hour well, trying as best he can for the now lost goal: he comes close from outside, but Maignan is there. In the final he manages a counterattack with great potential very badly.

CANDREVA 5.5 – He doesn’t drag his team with his classic plays: today his quality hasn’t been perceived and all of Salernitana has suffered from it.

From 68′ BONAZZOLI 6 – He has no opportunities to show off, preferring to get into the trenches together with the rest of his comrades.

DAY 7 – Grazia Maignan in the first half, not in the second half: the Salernitana striker is relentless on the tap in from two steps. In addition to the net, lots of movement to create spaces for teammates. Great striker.

All. PAULO SOUSA 7 – Closing at San Siro with three strikers on the pitch is not for everyone. He has restored courage and confidence to a team with obvious qualities, to which a top-level goalkeeper has been added: a detail that is far from negligible.

FIFA, Collina explains the Semi-automatic Offside

A league Milan didn’t catch 2nd place, only 1-1 with Salernitana 4 HOURS AGO