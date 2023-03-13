event site.Photo provided by the organizer

Southeast NetNews from March 13 (our reporter Lu Jinfu) As the 41st International Consumer Rights Day is approaching, in order to vigorously publicize the theme of “Boosting Consumption Confidence”, we will focus on promoting the upgrading of consumption quality, and actively create an environment that promotes consumption and expands domestic demand. This morning, Fujian Provincial Consumer Council, Fuzhou Municipal Market Supervision Administration, Fuzhou Consumer Council, Fuzhou Postal Administration, Fuzhou Public Security Bureau Criminal Investigation Detachment, Fuzhou Lawyers Association, Gulou District Consumer Council, Taijiang District Consumer Council, Cangshan District Consumer Council, Jin’an District Consumer Council, Mawei District Consumer Council and other units jointly held the 2023 “3.15” International Consumer Rights Day at Red Star Macalline Fuzhou Jinshan Shopping Center Public welfare publicity consulting activities.

At the event site, Secretary-General Xue Chengfeng of the Consumer Protection Committee of Fujian Province interpreted the theme of “Boosting Consumption Confidence” in 2023. Optimize the consumption market environment, effectively stimulate the vitality of consumption potential, promote the coordinated governance of consumer rights protection, create a safer and more secure consumption environment, enable consumers to consume, dare to consume, and are willing to consume, promote high-quality development of consumption, and enhance the endogenous growth of economic growth power to help the economy and society develop steadily and healthily.

On behalf of the Fuzhou Consumer Council and the Fuzhou Lawyers Association, lawyer Xie Changling, vice president of the Fuzhou Lawyers Association, released the “Top Ten Typical Cases of Consumer Complaints in Fuzhou in 2022”, covering second-hand car transactions, house maintenance, group travel, and insurance claims , matchmaking services, personal injury and other consumption hotspots, and further guide consumers to consume scientifically, protect rights rationally, dare to supervise, and be good at protecting rights.

At the event site, the awarding ceremony of the fourth batch of “Offline No-reason Return Commitment Units” in Fuzhou City was also held. Up to now, Fuzhou City has participated in a total of 130 offline no-reason return commitments, covering shopping malls, department stores, large supermarkets, building materials markets, brand stores and other consumer fields.

Wu Bo, Secretary-General of Fuzhou Consumer Rights Protection Committee, announced measures for some enterprises to boost consumer confidence. Since March this year, the Municipal Consumer Council has issued the initiative of “boosting consumer confidence and optimizing consumer experience”, which has been supported by State Grid Fuzhou Power Supply Company, Fuzhou Mobile, Pupu Supermarket, Red Star Macalline, Midea, Haier, Gree, Guoquan Enterprises such as Shihui responded positively and launched good measures to optimize the consumption experience.

Xu Wei, Director of Public Affairs of Fuzhou Pupu E-Commerce Co., Ltd., and Jia Baoqing, General Manager of Red Star Macalline Fuzhou Jinshan Shopping Center, gave speeches on boosting consumer confidence and optimizing consumer experience as business representatives.

In addition, the provincial and municipal consumer committees also collaborated with Fuzhou Postal Administration, Fuzhou Public Security Bureau Criminal Investigation Detachment, State Grid Fuzhou Power Supply Company, Fuzhou Mobile, Pupu Supermarket, Qifu Technology, etc. to distribute laws and regulations and consumer promotion materials on the spot. Consulting with consumers, accepting consumer complaints, and arranging the staff of the Consumer Council and the lawyers of the Municipal Lawyers Association to provide consumers with consultation and assistance on rights protection knowledge, and distributed more than 800 copies of various promotional materials.